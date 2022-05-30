Portsmouth dock worker and two others appear in court over drug smuggling

Portsmouth dock worker Michael Jordan, 44, of London Road, Portsmouth, was charged with conspiring to import class A drugs after being detained by the National Crime Agency (NCA) last month.

Michael Butcher, 65, of Victory Avenue, Waterlooville, and Clayton Harwood, 55, from St Davids Road, Southsea, also appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court charged with conspiring to import class A drugs.

The charges follow an NCA investigation into alleged corrupt activity at the port which was triggered by a seizure of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in the Netherlands, with officers suspecting it was to be sent to the UK.

Portsmouth harbour

During the court appearance, no pleas were entered with a provisional trial date set down for October 24. A pre-trial hearing is due to take place on July 1 when the defendants are expected to enter pleas.

All three men were remanded in custody.

The court was told the trial could last up to three weeks.

NCA senior investigating officer Adrian Barnard said earlier this month: ‘We know that criminal gangs target insiders within ports and airports for their knowledge and access.

‘While it is rare, when it happens it represents a disproportionately large threat, which is why it is such a focus for the NCA and our partners in law enforcement and the private sector.

‘Investigations are ongoing so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.’