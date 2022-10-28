The 19-year-old has been summoned after committing ‘dangerous manoeuvres’ while being tailed by a police bike.

He was spotted by officers at 10pm on Wednesday in Western Road, Cosham.

The driver was chased by officers and stopped after fleeing a car meet in Cosham. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Following a pursuit of the grey Peugeot, police pulled him over for dangerous driving.

A statement on Twitter from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘This vehicle from a local car meet decided to make off from our unmarked bike.

‘A short pursuit followed where the driver made some dangerous manoeuvres.’

SEE ALSO: John Westwood banned for second time this season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed his vehicle was seized.

The driver has been summoned to court.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The car meet took place on Western Road in Cosham, we arrived at approximately 10pm.