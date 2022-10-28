News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth driver, 19, flees Cosham car meet and gets vehicle seized after 'dangerous' police chase

A MAN from Portsmouth has been prosecuted for fleeing a car meet and being chased by police.

By Freddie Webb
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 19-year-old has been summoned after committing ‘dangerous manoeuvres’ while being tailed by a police bike.

He was spotted by officers at 10pm on Wednesday in Western Road, Cosham.

The driver was chased by officers and stopped after fleeing a car meet in Cosham. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Following a pursuit of the grey Peugeot, police pulled him over for dangerous driving.

A statement on Twitter from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘This vehicle from a local car meet decided to make off from our unmarked bike.

‘A short pursuit followed where the driver made some dangerous manoeuvres.’

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed his vehicle was seized.

The driver has been summoned to court.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The car meet took place on Western Road in Cosham, we arrived at approximately 10pm.

‘The driver was a 19-year-old from Portsmouth, he’s been summoned for dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.’