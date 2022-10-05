Portsmouth drug dealer who dipped toe into underworld saved from jail due to 'lack of maturity'
A NOVICE drug dealer was spared jail by a judge after being saved by his ‘lack of maturity’.
George Campion, 21, dipped his toe into the murky world of drug dealing after deciding to set up his own operation.
But Campion, of Emsworth Road, Portsmouth, saw his fledgling enterprise selling cocaine and cannabis brought to a halt when he was caught street dealing.
The defendant admitted two charges of supplying cocaine and cannabis between January 24 and April 4 in 2021.
Judge Michael Bowes KC said: ‘You were 20 at the time and were not part of a chain - it was not county lines. There is evidence about your lack of maturity.
‘You are on the edge of going to prison.’
But the judge opted not to jail Campion who instead was given a sentence of 18 months suspended for two years.
He was also told to complete 30 rehabilitation days, 150 hours of unpaid work and to attend a thinking skills program.