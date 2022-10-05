George Campion, 21, dipped his toe into the murky world of drug dealing after deciding to set up his own operation.

But Campion, of Emsworth Road, Portsmouth, saw his fledgling enterprise selling cocaine and cannabis brought to a halt when he was caught street dealing.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The defendant admitted two charges of supplying cocaine and cannabis between January 24 and April 4 in 2021.

Judge Michael Bowes KC said: ‘You were 20 at the time and were not part of a chain - it was not county lines. There is evidence about your lack of maturity.

‘You are on the edge of going to prison.’

But the judge opted not to jail Campion who instead was given a sentence of 18 months suspended for two years.

