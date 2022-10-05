‘Much loved’ award-winning dog trainer Rose Chase, 42, died suddenly on August 31 from a brain tumour having beaten breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with last year.

The Waterlooville mum-of-one, who was presented with a training accreditation at world famous dog show Crufts earlier this year, was laid to rest at Portchester Crematorium.

Rose Chase, and inset her canine guard of honour

A line of dogs was set up as the cortege - led by Rose’s two Border Collies Jack and Bryn - passed through outside the chapel before the service.

Rose’s sister Catherine Gardner said: ‘We couldn’t have had a funeral without dogs. There were so many she had an impact on.’

The sister recalled how at Rose’s wedding in 2013, her dog Bryn was instructed to play an influential role. ‘When they asked if anyone objected to them getting married, Bryn barked,’ Catherine said.

Rose’s dad Terry described his daughter as ‘incredible’ and recalled how she bravely battled through breast cancer which led to her having chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a mastectomy before she was given the ‘all clear’.

Rose Chase, whose funeral took place at Portchester Crematorium on October 4, 2022.

But from April onwards she started suffering with migraines before collapsing at home.

Terry added: ‘She was very spontaneous and could connect with anyone.’

Russell Becque, founder of Portsmouth dog training school The Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour and Training, said he spotted Rosie’s talents with dogs many years ago before securing her services.

She progressed from a trainee instructor to being a highly skilled Kennel Club-accredited trainer - which she was presented with at Crufts.

Rosie Chase's riends and colleagues at The Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour and training form a dog line for her as she enters the chapel. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Rosie had also taken over the running of the Portsmouth branch of The Academy.

He said: ‘Rose is a big loss to us. She was invaluable to The Academy. She was very professional and good at what she did.’

Russell recalled speaking to Rose on the day she died. ‘She said she felt a lot better from the migraines,’ he said. ‘She took a class that night and then went home and collapsed.

‘Rose had also fought an aggressive breast cancer that she was not expected to survive.’

Rose Chase

He added: ‘Everyone who met Rose loved her. She was very special and was someone with a good sense of humour.’

Barbara Hannam, of West End School of Dog Training, who Rose would compete with in competitions and bring her son, said: ‘You couldn’t find a nicer person. She was quick-witted and a happy person who would never dwell on problems.’

Jean Howells, of Hampshire Working Trials Society, said she met Rose in Emsworth when she trained up a Staffy which somehow came second in a competition. ‘Rose loved dogs,’ she said.

Dog training friend Jodie Philips, who has adopted Rose’s two dogs, said: ‘Dogs were her life. As a trainer she knew her stuff.’

Ian Spanner, Rose’s ex-husband and dad of their eight-year-old boy Joel, recalled meeting her at a club. ‘I went to hand her a flaming sambuca but her hand went up in flames. She had to reach over and put it out in a cocktail. It broke the ice between us,’ he said.

David Newnham, whose wife Lisa was close friends with Rose, said: ‘She was always happy. It’s very sad.’

Funeral of Rosemary (Rosie) Chase at Portchester Crematorium. Rosie Chase died suddenly from a brain tumour on August 31, aged 42. She worked part time as a dog trainer and her friends and colleagues at The Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour and training formed a dog line for her as she enteredthe chapel. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

