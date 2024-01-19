Police with drone carry out frantic search in wooded area off Eastern Road, Portsmouth
Police were seen carrying out a frantic search in a wooded area off Eastern Road on Thursday.
A force drone and armed response unit were seen in the area around midday combing the area for clues. An air ambulance was also spotted nearby the evening before.
Hampshire police said there was a “concern for welfare incident” before the person was “found safe and well”.