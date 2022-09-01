Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Cullen, the club’s chief executive, condemned the ‘isolated incidents’ where plastic bottles and a coin were hurled from the stands during the Blues’ home clash with Bristol Rovers.

During the August 20 game, where Portsmouth won 3-1, referee Gavin Ward was struck with a coin thrown from block FAA of the Fratton End.

Andrew Cullen branded the incidents where missiles were launched onto the pitch as 'unacceptable'. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages.

Plastic drinks bottles were also flung at players and home supporters from the away section.

Mr Cullen said the behaviour was ‘unacceptable’ and the sanctions would be severe.

In a club statement, he said: ‘Regrettably at the Bristol Rovers home fixture, there were two incidents where objects were thrown from the stands.

‘In the first half, plastic drinks bottles were thrown on to the pitch from the away section, aimed at players and home supporters.

Portsmouth defender Michael Morrison being booked by referee Gavin Ward during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages.

‘In the second half, the match referee was struck by a coin thrown from ‘Block FAA’ of the Fratton End.

‘We offered our sincere apologies to the referee immediately after the game. Both these incidents are currently under investigation together with The FA.

‘A coin striking the match referee, or indeed any individual on the field of play, is extremely serious, with consequences for the victim, the perpetrator and the club.

‘Such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and cannot – and will not – be tolerated. Given the range of sanctions at The FA’s disposal, repeated incidents could also impact on innocent supporters, with restrictions placed on future ground capacity, especially in stands identified as problem areas.’

Louis Thompson was stretchered off after a horror tackle from Glenn Whelan, as things got tetchy on and off the pitch. He will be out for at least four months with a broken leg. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages.

The supporter that threw the plastic bottles has been identified on CCTV.

Police are currently dealing with that incident, and details have been passed to Bristol Rovers.

Mr Cullen added that the club are appealing for people to come forward regarding the Fratton End incident.

Gavin Ward was hit during the 73rd minute when he was brandishing yellow cards in front of the home stand.

Things were tetchy on and off the pitch after Louis Thompson was stretchered off following a horror tackle from Glenn Whelan, resulting in a broken leg.

Mr Cullen said CCTV coverage would be increase at all areas of the ground.

‘We will not let the actions of any lone individual spoil, affect or jeopardise the enjoyment of all our supporters, who have contributed so much to this football club,’ he added.

‘I know that the vast majority of supporters will join with us in this and most of you will also want to continue to make Fratton Park a loud and passionate stadium, as well as a special and safe venue to play, officiate and watch football.’

Fans are encouraged to contact the club anonymously on 0345 646 1898, and can also make a report on matchday via the text line on 07500 778844.

Bristol Rovers has yet to make a comment about the alleged incident.

The News has approached Hampshire Constabulary for comment about the behaviour.