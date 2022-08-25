Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old will have an operation on the fractured leg he suffered during the Blues’ victory against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

That is expected to take place on Friday and include the insertion of a titanium plate on his damaged fibula.

The surgeon will also inspect further the ankle injury which was also sustained in the 19th-minute challenge by Glenn Whelan.

Although, MRI scans earlier this week reported no significant damage.

It’s likely that procedure will keep Thompson out of action for at least four months and on the sidelines until January at the earliest.

Pompey have once again reiterated that the damage is not as bad as first feared.

Speaking to The News, manager Danny Cowley said: Louis saw the specialist on Tuesday.

Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson

‘It’s pretty positive. He’s going to be operated on on Friday.

‘They’re going to be putting a titanium plate to the fibula which was obviously broken in the tackle last Saturday.

‘They’re also going to check the ankle. They’re pretty sure that there isn’t any ankle damage or significant ankle damage that needs repairing, but they are going to have a look when they go in because there is a little concern about how much swelling there is there.

‘But, no, we’re pretty hopeful with the operation tomorrow and obviously we want to send our love and best wishes to Louis who was in this morning.

‘It was great for the boys to see him and likewise for him to see the boys.

Thompson had started four of Pompey’s five League One games up until Saturday.

The Blues have strength and depth in that department to cover the midfielder’s absence.

But Cowley said he hoped the recovery process could be speeded up.