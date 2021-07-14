Pictured: GV of Fratton Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hampshire police were alerted at 3am this morning to the screenshot circulating on social media referencing death threats and lynching.

As reported, the club is investigating the messages that appear to be in response to three black England players failing to score in penalties at the Euro 2020 final.

Supporters have condemned the messages. Now Hampshire police has confirmed officers are investigating.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We received a report shortly after 3am this morning (Wednesday 14 July) of a screenshot circulating on social media depicting discriminatory language.

‘The comments are alleged to originate from a group chat relating to Portsmouth Football Club’s under-18 academy.

‘The report is being treated as a hate-related incident and is under investigation.

‘We will not tolerate hate crime in Portsmouth. Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable. We want you to feel confident in reporting it to us when it happens.

‘Reports can also be made online on the Hampshire Constabulary website, through True Vision or using the growing network of Third Party Reporting Centres for hate crime.’

