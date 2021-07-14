The messages refer to three black England players who failed to score penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

England stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have faced a torrent of racist abuse online after their shots against Italy on Sunday.

Portsmouth Black Lives Matter has already announced a 48-hour boycott of social media in response.

Portsmouth Football Club, Fratton Park, Portsmouth.

A single screenshot is being widely shared on social media today appearing to be from a group Snapchat conversation.

There are references to lynching, bombing and death threats with monkey emojis used, along with the N-word.

It’s not clear if this does originate from an academy group chat, and the club is now investigating.

A Pompey spokesman said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club are aware of images circulating on social media that allegedly originate from an academy u18 group chat and which are discriminatory in nature.

‘The club have launched an immediate investigation and will provide an update once this has been completed.

‘Portsmouth Football Club strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination.

‘There is no place for it in our game or society as a whole.’

Sixth-tier Havant and Waterlooville FC announced on Monday it had removed a volunteer from his role after 'discriminatory' social media posts after the England loss.

