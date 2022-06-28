Portsmouth firefighters scramble to The Hard to remove broken window overhanging pathway outside Warrior House property

FIREFIGHTERS attended a block of flats outside Gunwharf Quays to remove a broken double-glazed window hanging over the walkway.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 2:28 pm

The window was hanging from the second floor of Warrior House on The Hard.

Portsmouth firefighters were called to the building at 4.13pm yesterday.

Read More

Read More
Southsea man accused of stabbing man in his 20s in Portsmouth street appears in ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The fire engine at the scene.

A crew from Cosham cordoned off the walkway before the metal-framed windowpane was removed by firefighters in the aerial ladder using tools.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 5.30pm once the broken window had been safely taken down.

Removing the broken window.
Firefighters at work.