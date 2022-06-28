The window was hanging from the second floor of Warrior House on The Hard.

Portsmouth firefighters were called to the building at 4.13pm yesterday.

The fire engine at the scene.

A crew from Cosham cordoned off the walkway before the metal-framed windowpane was removed by firefighters in the aerial ladder using tools.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 5.30pm once the broken window had been safely taken down.

Removing the broken window.