Southsea man accused of stabbing man in his 20s in Portsmouth street appears in court

Billy Williams, 32, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, appeared at court on Saturday over the incident in which a man in his 20s reported being stabbed in the arm in Queen’s Road, Copnor, at about 6.30pm on Thursday.

Police said when they arrived they found a man with injuries to his right arm and right leg.

Officers believe the people involved in the incident knew each other and there was no ‘wider risk to the community’.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A spokeswoman said at the time: ‘The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time.’

Williams was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in public.

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday but did not enter any pleas.