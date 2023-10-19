News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth flasher aged about 60 flashes two girls, aged 11, in street

The hunt is on in Paulsgrove to find a flasher aged around 60 who exposed himself to two 11-year-old girls in the street.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
Police were alerted to a pervert in the area at around 5.30pm on Thursday 12 October. The shocking incident happened when the man was standing inside an alleyway running between Allaway Avenue and Cheltenham Road, opposite the junction of Walford Road.

A police statement said: “A man was seen to expose and inappropriately touch himself in front of two 11-year-old girls. The girls were on the other side of the road and were not spoken to or approached by the man and neither was hurt.”

Police are hunting the Paulsgrove flasher. Pic: Google
The deviant is described as being white and aged between 50-60. He was wearing a long top with a car on it. “Enquiries are ongoing in order to identify the man involved and officers will be in the area over the coming days carrying out patrols. If anyone has any concerns please talk to one of our officers,” the statement added.

“We are appealing for witnesses, commercial CCTV, house CCTV/ring doorbells and dashcam footage. If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting 44230418565.”

Alternatively phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.