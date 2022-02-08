Southsea crook Anthony Nicholas has been locked up for two years and eight months for his role in the TJ drugs network, which peddles life-destroying Class A narcotics into Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old dealer, of Sackville Street, had pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled Class A drug and two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled Class A drug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea crook Anthony Nicholas has been locked up for two years and eight months for his role in the TJ drugs network, which peddles life-destroying Class A narcotics into Portsmouth

His apprehension was came after officers conducted two search warrants in Sackville Street in 2019 in connection with an investigation into the TJ drugs network.

The first search of the property uncovered more than £2,000 in cash, £1,760 worth of cannabis, a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin as well as drug paraphernalia.

Three phones were also seized and analysed, one of which was found to be the deal line for the TJ drugs network.

In the second search of the property, a second phone also operating as the TJ deal line was discovered.

Nicholas was arrested and later charged. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday.

DS Mark Brockman of Portsmouth's high harm team said: ‘The imprisonment of Nicholas has taken a drug dealer off our streets and helped to protect vulnerable people from drug-related harm.

SEE ALSO: Firefighters calls to Gosport blaze

‘There is an undeniable link between drugs and violence and that is why disrupting drugs supply networks is a crucial part of our work.

‘We are committed and doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime in our city and keep our communities safe.

‘I hope this sentence sends a message to anyone considering becoming involved in the supply of drugs in Portsmouth, it will not be tolerated.’

Those who suspect drug-related activity in their area are urged to contact police.

A spokesman for Hampshire police added: ‘All information could help us catch and convict those who deal drugs to our communities and even the smallest pieces of information can help us develop a stronger intelligence picture.’

To report drug-related crime, call 101 or go online at hampshire.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron