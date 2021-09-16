Portsmouth GP due in court accused of transferring £1m into his own account from Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance
A DOCTOR was due in court after being charged with fraud for transferring over £1m from a care group’s bank account into his personal account.
Dr Rumi Chhapia, 45, is alleged to have transferred £1,133,704.50 into his account from Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance, which he was a director of, between August 20 and September 30 last year.
The GP, of Lennox Road North, Southsea, faces a single charge of fraud by abuse of position after allegedly making a gain for himself when expected to safeguard the financial position of the care group.
His case was adjourned and he will now appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 22.
Chhapia was a director of Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance until he resigned on October 1 last year. He previously worked at the Portsdown Group Practice.