Portsmouth GP due in court accused of transferring £1m into his own account from Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance

A DOCTOR was due in court after being charged with fraud for transferring over £1m from a care group’s bank account into his personal account.

By Steve Deeks
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:49 am
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:50 am

Dr Rumi Chhapia, 45, is alleged to have transferred £1,133,704.50 into his account from Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance, which he was a director of, between August 20 and September 30 last year.

The GP, of Lennox Road North, Southsea, faces a single charge of fraud by abuse of position after allegedly making a gain for himself when expected to safeguard the financial position of the care group.

Read More

Read More
Waterlooville man, 20, arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crash in Hil...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

His case was adjourned and he will now appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 22.

Chhapia was a director of Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance until he resigned on October 1 last year. He previously worked at the Portsdown Group Practice.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.