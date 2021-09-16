Dr Rumi Chhapia, 45, is alleged to have transferred £1,133,704.50 into his account from Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance, which he was a director of, between August 20 and September 30 last year.

The GP, of Lennox Road North, Southsea, faces a single charge of fraud by abuse of position after allegedly making a gain for himself when expected to safeguard the financial position of the care group.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

His case was adjourned and he will now appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 22.

Chhapia was a director of Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance until he resigned on October 1 last year. He previously worked at the Portsdown Group Practice.

