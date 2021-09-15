Two cars, a white BMW and a blue Vauxhall Astra crashed, blocking the intersection.

Nobody was injured during the crash, with local residents rushing to the aid of both drivers.

Firefighters, paramedics and police also attended the scene and both cars were safely removed from the area.

However, Hampshire police said that one of the drivers involved in the collision has since been arrested.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The driver of the Astra, a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit. He remains in police custody at this time.’