Danny Conaghan, 34, ploughed into Sharon Randall, known as Polly, at around 9.30pm on August 3, 2021, while driving his Vauxhall Corsa as she walked in Winston Churchill Avenue. The 55-year-old, of Waterloo Street, Southsea, was pronounced dead at the scene while Conaghan fled the area.

But Conaghan, of Buckingham Green, Buckland, was arrested a short time later along with a female passenger, who was later released from the investigation. The crash led to the closure of both lanes of Winston Churchill Avenue from the junction of Victoria Road North to Isambard Brunel Road as emergency services swamped the area.

Sharon Randall, 55, Waterloo Street, Southsea, died after being hit by a car in Portsmouth. Photo: Hampshire police

Now Conaghan has appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving – with him admitting the charge. He will now be sentenced on May 2.

Following the crash, Polly’s heartbroken family said: ‘Polly was a much-loved partner of 33 years who has sadly been taken from us and will be missed so much. Polly was a huge character that neither family, friends nor others who knew her will ever forget.

‘At this sad time we ask for all our family and close friends to be allowed the privacy to grieve and come to terms with the devastation that has been forced upon us and our lives. Her memory will always remain and live on through the smiles and joy of all of us that had the pleasure of knowing her. Rest in peace our Polly. You’ll be forever in our hearts.’

Hampshire police said at the time: ‘The car left the scene but was located nearby and the two occupants were arrested.’

Emergency services in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, on the night of August 3, 2021 Picture: Richard Lemmer

Several bouquets of flowers were left at the scene while members of the nearby community spoke of their shock after the incident. Mekala Ravi, who worked in the KS General Store, rushed to Polly’s aid. She said: ‘I was so scared. It was horrible. I wouldn’t feel safe crossing that road now.’

Another local said: ‘You don’t expect it on your door step – you never expect it to be in your face like this. It’s horrible. Really terrible.’

A police sign at the scene of a fatal crash in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, in which a 55-year-old Southsea woman, a pedestrian, died on August 3. Picture: Richard Lemmer