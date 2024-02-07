Portsmouth hotel fire: Three arrested on suspicion of arson after Travelodge blaze
Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, and Portchester fire stations were called to the Travelodge hotel in Stanhope Road shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday, February 6 after the high rise fire started in one of the building's rooms. Road closures were put in place while police and firefighters dealt with the incident, and the entire premises were evacuated.
Following the emergency incident, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers arrested two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old in relation to the fire.
A force spokesperson said: "We were called just after 11:15pm on Tuesday 06 February to reports of a fire in a room at the Travelodge hotel on Stanhope Road, Portsmouth. The building was evacuated and a road closure was put in place on Stanhope Road while our colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue attended.
"No-one was hurt and the road closure was lifted shortly after 02:00am Officers will remain in parts of the building to carry out enquiries today.
"An 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman from Portsmouth, and an 18-year-old woman from Totton have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent. In addition both women have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody at this time."
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesperson added: "Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, and Portchester attended a fire at Travelodge Portsmouth. The initial call came in at 23:47 on Tuesday 6 February. The fire in an 8th floor bedroom was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was out by 00:30. It caused extensive smoke damage to the room.
"Firefighters followed High Rise procedures and a full evacuation of the building was carried out. All persons were accounted for."
A Travelodge spokesperson said: “We confirm that the emergency services were called out in response to an incident that took place at Portsmouth City Centre Travelodge in the early hours of this morning. All guests and staff members were safely evacuated and returned to their rooms soon after. "We would like to thank the emergency services for their rapid response, our hotel team who followed protocol and conducted a successful evacuation and would also like to offer a huge thanks to our guests for their cooperation with the evacuation. The hotel is currently open for business. "