Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, and Portchester fire stations were called to the Travelodge hotel in Stanhope Road shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday, February 6 after the high rise fire started in one of the building's rooms. Road closures were put in place while police and firefighters dealt with the incident, and the entire premises were evacuated. The emergency continued until just after 2.00am this morning.

A spokesperson from Southsea Fire Station told The News: "There was a fire involving one of the rooms on the eighth floor. We implemented our high rise procedures to extinguish the fire, which involved using two main jets. It was a full evacuation of the building."

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesperson added: "Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, and Portchester attended a fire at Travelodge Portsmouth. The initial call came in at 23:47 on Tuesday 6 February. The fire in an 8th floor bedroom was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was out by 00:30. It caused extensive smoke damage to the room.

"Firefighters followed High Rise procedures and a full evacuation of the building was carried out. All persons were accounted for."