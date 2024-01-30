Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Met officers worked with UK Border Force to halt an audacious drug-smuggling gang who concealed cocaine worth £10 million in the lining of banana boxes.

Two shipments of bananas were seized as they arrived at Portsmouth International Port from the Dominican Republic on Saturday 20 and Friday, January 26. Border Force officers searched the shipments and discovered the drugs hidden within the cardboard packaging.

Met Specialist Crime officers worked around the clock to gather further evidence and their investigations led them to an address in Acton. They carried out a warrant and arrested the occupants.

Boxes of bananas seized at Portsmouth International Port were found to be concealing large quantities of cocaine.

Detective chief inspector Lewis Sanderson, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “Officers continue to crack down on the crimes that impact Londoners the most. We know drugs blight communities by contributing to anti-social behaviour, violence and cause devastating addiction issues. The Met will continue to target those who illegally import drugs to London. Working closely with UK Border Force has been integral in acting so quickly and arresting those suspected of these offences.

“I have no doubt these drugs were intended to be sold across London and beyond. By working together we can dismantle large-scale drug networks who profiteer from vulnerable people and cause misery.”