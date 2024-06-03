Police investigation into man seen running with knife and individual spotted injured in Portsmouth closed
Officers were called to Shakespeare Road, Kingston, on May 12 after receiving reports of two males running from an address. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said one of them was carrying a knife or bladed article at roughly 12.40pm.
Reports were made that one of the men was seen with injuries to their neck or shoulder. An appeal was launched, with Detective Inspector Hayley Church previously stating they will do all they can to locate those involved, particularly the possible victim.
She added that she understand the incident would have been concerning to the public, which prompted an increased police presence. Following the appeal, a police spokesman confirmed the investigation has now been closed.
He said: “Officers have now concluded their investigation into this incident.”