Police investigating an incident where a man was seen running down the street with a sharp object have closed the case.

Officers were called to Shakespeare Road, Kingston, on May 12 after receiving reports of two males running from an address. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said one of them was carrying a knife or bladed article at roughly 12.40pm.

Police said two men were seen running from an address in Shakespeare Road, Kingston, with one carrying a sharp object. Picture: Google Street View

Reports were made that one of the men was seen with injuries to their neck or shoulder. An appeal was launched, with Detective Inspector Hayley Church previously stating they will do all they can to locate those involved, particularly the possible victim.

She added that she understand the incident would have been concerning to the public, which prompted an increased police presence. Following the appeal, a police spokesman confirmed the investigation has now been closed.