Alistair Black appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court due to be sentenced for two counts of possessing a knife in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, on February 23.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared in the dock having been on remand for the offences expecting to be handed his punishment. But the defendant, wearing a grey tracksuit, was left furious when judge Michael Bowes KC stopped the prosecutor from outlining the case after highlighting the need for a psychiatric report ahead of sentencing. ‘Because of the potential danger to the public and to the defendant I need to know much more,’ the judge said, pointing to the fact that probation did not have the ‘expertise’ for a full mental health assessment.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Black was heard retorting ‘just give me a longer sentence’ before declaring the hearing a waste of time in colourful language, and then adding: ‘You got me here for this **** this morning?’

Judge Bowes sought to continue - ignoring Black’s rising fury with him now directly delivering expletive-ridden insults towards the judge - stating: ‘Because of the potential risk that Alistair Black poses I am going to order a psychiatric report.’

Amid further murmurings from the defendant, the case was then adjourned for four weeks until April 21, with the distinct possibility the case may not be ready for sentence at that date.

As judge Bowes told Black to ‘stand up’ to conclude the hearing, the defendant refused, prompting the judge to say: ‘I’m not going to make you stand up.’

Black responded with a further volley of insults and said: ‘I’m not coming back here.’

