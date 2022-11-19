Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva in Portsmouth last night, after noticing it was speeding and that the front and rear lights were not working.

A driver with a provisional licence was found behind the wheel – with no insurance.

Posting about the incident on Twitter, the roads policing unit said: ‘Vehicle [was] stopped in Portsmouth as it was travelling well in excess of a 30mph limit with defective front and rear lights.

‘Almost twice the drink-drive limit, provisional licence and no insurance – spending the night in custody.’