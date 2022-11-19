News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth learner arrested by police on suspicion of drink driving

A LEARNER driver has been put into police custody following suspicions of drink driving.

By David George
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 8:13am

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva in Portsmouth last night, after noticing it was speeding and that the front and rear lights were not working.

A driver with a provisional licence was found behind the wheel – with no insurance.

Posting about the incident on Twitter, the roads policing unit said: ‘Vehicle [was] stopped in Portsmouth as it was travelling well in excess of a 30mph limit with defective front and rear lights.

‘Almost twice the drink-drive limit, provisional licence and no insurance – spending the night in custody.’

The driver was pulled over by police last night. Picture: Hants Pol Roads