Portsmouth Magistrates' Court: People have been sentenced for their crimes
Christopher Herbert, 42, of Southfields, Portchester, was convicted of failing to provide police with information over the identity of a driver in October 2022 suspected to have committed an offence.
Herbert was found guilty by magistrates and fined £300, told to pay costs of £200 and a surcharge of £120. Six penalty points were put on his licence.
Steven Browne, 33, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, breached a suspended sentence by failing to attend probation appointments.
He was fined £60 and had the operational period of his suspended sentence increased from 12 months to 18 months. The term of the sentence remained at 12 weeks.
Carl Matthews, 39, of Frosthole Close, Fareham, committed a further offence in breach of a community order given in March 2021 for using violence to secure entry to a premises.
He was sent to prison for eight weeks.
Scott Sleet, 45, of Rochford Road, Portsmouth, committed four thefts from TK Max in Waterlooville during September last year resulting in hundreds of pounds worth of clothing being taken.
Sleet was also in breach of two suspended sentences.
He was jailed for 24 weeks.
Ryan Pinnock, 22, of Restawyle Avenue, Hayling Island, was convicted of possessing a knife in Nottinghamshire in 2019. He was also convicted of possessing cannabis at the same time.
Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and 35 rehabilitation days.