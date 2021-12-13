Portsmouth magistrates fine man £8,000 after Horndean tree cut down
A MAN was fined £8,000 after admitting causing the cutting down, uprooting or destruction of a tree.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:30 pm
Monday, 13th December 2021, 5:01 pm
Mark Funnell, of Lith Avenue, Horndean, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.
The charge spans January 1 to March 17 last year.
The tree was in Lith Avenue and he was prosecuted by Havant Borough Council.
Funnell must pay an £8,000 fine, a £181 victim surcharge and £2,030 costs to the council.
In all, he must pay £10,211 by December 31. Funnell previously denied the charge but changed his plea.