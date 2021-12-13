Portsmouth magistrates fine man £8,000 after Horndean tree cut down

A MAN was fined £8,000 after admitting causing the cutting down, uprooting or destruction of a tree.

By Ben Fishwick
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 5:01 pm

Mark Funnell, of Lith Avenue, Horndean, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

The charge spans January 1 to March 17 last year.

The tree was in Lith Avenue and he was prosecuted by Havant Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Read More

Read More
Bridge closed as coastguard called to 'person in the water' at Haslar Marina in ...

Funnell must pay an £8,000 fine, a £181 victim surcharge and £2,030 costs to the council.

In all, he must pay £10,211 by December 31. Funnell previously denied the charge but changed his plea.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.