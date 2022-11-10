Charlie Ellins, 20, of Braintree Road, Cosham, faces three counts of wounding with intent, possessing a weapon in public and Class A drugs. It comes after four men were wounded at Tokyo Joe’s nightclub, in Guildhall Walk, on Saturday night at 9.48pm.

Ellins did not enter pleas during an appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court with him remanded into custody. He will now appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 5.

Tokyo Joe's in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, on Saturday night.

Hampshire police said previously: ‘We were called at 9.48pm to a report of an altercation at the nightclub, on Guildhall Walk. Four men suffered slash or stab wounds in the incident, none of the injuries suffered are life-threatening.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old girl at the time for threatening behaviour and common assault. She is no longer in police custody but is currently under investigation. Hampshire police enquiries are ongoing.

Venue management at Tokyo Joe’s said they were shocked by the incident. They said: ‘We’re currently assisting Hampshire constabulary with their investigations after an incident on Saturday night.

‘Door staff have been praised by police for their swift action - our door staff detained a male near to Wetherspoons pub in Guildhall Walk where he was found to be in possession of a bladed article.

‘We will be working closely with the police to establish the full circumstances around the incident.’

But the club could have its licence revoked by the city council after a review was called by Hampshire Constabulary.

A notice has been placed on the door of Tokyo Joe’s setting a deadline of November 21 for any representations to be made before a hearing by a licensing sub-committee makes a decision. It had originally been agreed to temporarily suspend the licence ahead of a full hearing into the review in the coming weeks but an agreement was reached on Wednesday with conditions in place allowing the nightclub to remain open until the hearing.

