Hampshire police today confirmed officers were called to the area, outside the Astoria nightclub, at 11.17pm last night.

No-one has been arrested and a spokesman said ‘an assault complaint has not been received’.

The area is heavily covered by CCTV and is monitored.

The Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth, pictured in 2018. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180443-1)

The spokesman said ‘a number of people in the area’ were spoken with by police.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 11.17pm on Sunday 9 May to Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth where a 21 year-old man was being treated for a suspected concussion.

‘Officers spoke to a number of people in the area, but an assault complaint has not been received at the current time.

‘We will be speaking to the man who was treated again to establish what happened.’

