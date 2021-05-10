Portsmouth Crown Court heard how he shattered the ‘shocked’ pair’s trust after they found a camera installed in a Bluetooth speaker on the top of a wardrobe.

Another camera was found partially hidden in the bathroom angled pointing at the toilet, prosecutor Martyn Booth said.

Pub chef Simon Clement, 28, was arrested when the horrified pair found the cameras and alerted police.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Officers analysing the recordings - saved onto an SD memory card and on his laptop - found footage of the man and woman, and Clements himself angling the camera.

Despite this Clement, who has no previous convictions, was initially ‘unable to say how or why the speaker ended up on top of the wardrobe,’ the court heard.

He even denied the recordings were made for ‘sexual gratification’ - but later admitted two charges of voyeurism alleging just that.

‘Both (the man and woman) were devastated by what they had found,’ Mr Booth said.

He added: ‘The impact and effect on them has been enormous. They have both encountered a huge lack of trust with others .

‘They both experienced a feeling of insecurity within their own homes.’

Clement had initially bought the cameras as directed by a doctor to record his night-time seizures but within a month put them to criminal use in the wider Portsmouth area in 2018-2019.

Recorder Elisabeth Bussey-Jones told Clement: ‘The fact is you were clearly deliberately using them to capture (the pair).’

Clement, of Brookmead Way in Langstone, Havant, was handed a 10-year restraining order in a bid to give his victims comfort knowing he could not contact them.

He was ordered to comply with a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Recorder Elisabeth Bussey-Jones imposed a three-year community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and a sex offenders’ programme with probation.

The court heard Clement has anxiety and depression and when younger he was an ‘angelic lovely child’.

He must pay £800 prosecution costs.

