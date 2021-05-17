Portsmouth man, 22, arrested by organised crime police as part of drugs supply probe

Police arrested two men

Officers from the South East Serious Organised Crime Unit arrested a 22-year-old man from Drayton, and a 53-year-old man of no fixed address.

Both were held in Portsmouth on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of the drugs and on suspicion of money laundering.

They were bailed until June 9.

It comes after five men and a woman were arrested on May 5 in the Portsmouth area over drug offences.

They were all bailed until June 2.

The police action is part of Operation Venetic, where law enforcement accessed details of thousands of suspected criminals using the secure Encrochat communications platform.

A Serocu statement said: ‘This operation is linked to Operation Venetic with Serocu and the south east police forces continuing to work in partnership with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and other law enforcement agencies; both in the UK and overseas.’

