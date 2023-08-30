News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Portsmouth man, 34, convicted of raping woman he knew on Isle of Wight after trial

A Portsmouth man has been convicted of raping a woman known to him on the Isle of Wight.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

Louis Fletcher, 34, assaulted the woman at an address in Ryde on the evening of 15 March 2021 after she made it clear verbally a number of times she did not want to have sex with him.

READ NOW: Travellers leave site

A lengthy investigation was launched by police, with officers obtaining text messages between Fletcher and the victim after the attack in which Fletcher indicated that he understood at the time that the woman had not consented.

Pic Lady Justice. Pic PAPic Lady Justice. Pic PA
Pic Lady Justice. Pic PA
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fletcher, formerly of Cheltenham Road in Paulsgrove, was charged with rape in December 2021 but continued to deny the offence.

The case went to trial at Newport Crown Court this month before the jury found him guilty of rape.

He was bailed with conditions to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 24 November for sentencing.