Portsmouth man, 34, convicted of raping woman he knew on Isle of Wight after trial
Louis Fletcher, 34, assaulted the woman at an address in Ryde on the evening of 15 March 2021 after she made it clear verbally a number of times she did not want to have sex with him.
READ NOW: Travellers leave site
A lengthy investigation was launched by police, with officers obtaining text messages between Fletcher and the victim after the attack in which Fletcher indicated that he understood at the time that the woman had not consented.
Fletcher, formerly of Cheltenham Road in Paulsgrove, was charged with rape in December 2021 but continued to deny the offence.
The case went to trial at Newport Crown Court this month before the jury found him guilty of rape.
He was bailed with conditions to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 24 November for sentencing.