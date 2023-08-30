The unauthorised encampment at Blackbrook Park led to Hampshire police using a Section 61 notice only used when there is “significant” need for the force to intervene immediately.

The travellers complied with the notice and left the site on Tuesday evening. Failure to comply with the police notice would have been a criminal offence.

Blackbrook Park in Fareham. Pic Google

A police spokesman said: “This particular encampment was given notice to leave under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. The notice was complied with, and the encampment occupants left the site yesterday (29 August).

“Under this law, police have the power to direct individuals to leave the land and remove any vehicles or property they have with them. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.”

These special powers can be considered in the following circumstances:

• Communities are deprived of local amenities; or significant impact on the environment

• There is local disruption to the economy

• There is other significant disruption to the local community or environment

• There is a danger to life where there is a need to take preventative action.

The spokesman added: “Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary works closely with landowners and our partners to ensure that a robust approach is taken against unauthorised encampments within legal parameters.