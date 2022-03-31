Patrolling officers saw a Portsmouth man becoming confrontational towards the female in Richmond Place.

The 40-year-old appeared to know her, and was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation.

He has been released on conditional police bail.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault, and Hampshire police are appealing to witnesses to establish what happened. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Officers were called at about 4.40pm on March 24.

The woman, in her 30s, was not injured.

Police are still trying to work out exactly what happened.

A statement from Portsmouth Police said: ‘As part of our investigation into this incident we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.

‘Perhaps you were walking or driving through the area at the time and witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman?’

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220117143.’

People can also submit an online form regarding the incident here.

