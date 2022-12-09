Officers investigating the incident at Chatsworth Avenue on Saturday November 26 at 1pm have now charged 50-year-old James Hutton, who lives in the road. He has also been charged with assault of an emergency worker.

As reported, a male in his 50s was taken to hospital after several fire engines were first on the scene to treat the man who was later stable in hospital despite residents fearing the worst after seeing paramedics ‘working on him’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: House collapse fundraiser

Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham

Police launched a probe following the incident that saw emergency crews swamp the area before a cordon was put up. A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called by our colleagues at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to a report of a fire at an address on Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham.

‘We have now charged 50-year-old James Hutton, of Chatsworth Avenue, with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday January 9.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents said emergency crews flooded the area as smoke poured from the house roof. One previously said: ‘I went upstairs and couldn’t get in the room because of the thick black smoke. It was contained in the room. I came back down the stairs when the firefighters turned up.