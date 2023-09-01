News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Portsmouth man and Fareham woman arrested after early morning burglary at Pagham Beach Club

A man and a woman have been arrested following an early hours burglary at a beach club.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read
A man and a woman, from Portsmouth and Fareham, were detained following a break-in at Pagham Beach Club in West Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Google Street View.A man and a woman, from Portsmouth and Fareham, were detained following a break-in at Pagham Beach Club in West Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Google Street View.
A man and a woman, from Portsmouth and Fareham, were detained following a break-in at Pagham Beach Club in West Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Google Street View.

Police detained a 20-year-old male from Portsmouth and a 20-year-old female from Fareham following the incident. Sussex Police received a report of a break-in at Pagham Beach Club by a vigilant member of the public.

Officers rushed to the scene in West Front Road, Bognor Regis, at 2.25am on August 22. Sussex Police said officers were “quickly deployed to the scene” and two suspects were found inside.

NOW READ: "Heartless" fraudster scams couple out of £70,000

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force added: “A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth and a 20-year-old woman from Fareham, arrested on suspicion of burglary, have been bailed until 22 November.

Most Popular

“Police continue to work with the business community in a bid to prevent and detect crime, and anyone who witnesses a crime in action or any suspicious activity is urged to report it.

“An investigation into this incident is now underway.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us