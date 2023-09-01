A man and a woman, from Portsmouth and Fareham, were detained following a break-in at Pagham Beach Club in West Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Google Street View.

Police detained a 20-year-old male from Portsmouth and a 20-year-old female from Fareham following the incident. Sussex Police received a report of a break-in at Pagham Beach Club by a vigilant member of the public.

Officers rushed to the scene in West Front Road, Bognor Regis, at 2.25am on August 22. Sussex Police said officers were “quickly deployed to the scene” and two suspects were found inside.

The force added: “A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth and a 20-year-old woman from Fareham, arrested on suspicion of burglary, have been bailed until 22 November.

“Police continue to work with the business community in a bid to prevent and detect crime, and anyone who witnesses a crime in action or any suspicious activity is urged to report it.