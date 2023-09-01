The man and woman in their 70s, of Gosport, were conned out of £70,000. They told police they received a phone call from a male claiming to be an officer from a London police station last Sunday (August 27).

He told the couple their bank cards had been used in fraudulent activity involving counterfeit bank notes. The pair were urged to withdraw a large amount of money from their accounts to assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man then visited the couple persistently on a number of occasions to collect the money, claiming it was counterfeit. Another couple, who live in New Milton, were also scammed out of £13,500 in a similar fashion.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraudsters have been targeting vulnerable people in the Gosport and New Milton areas. Picture: Habibur Rahman

NOW READ: Havant man reported missing

The pair, aged in their 80s, submitted a report on Monday (August 28). Police Constable Adey Griffiths, who is leading enquiries, said: “These fraudsters are heartless individuals who prey on some of the most vulnerable people living in our area.

"Victims of courier fraud can be any age, but are typically aged between 70 and 89 and I would urge everyone who has an elderly relative to make them aware of this type of fraud. These incidents can often have a huge impact on victims as they come to terms with the fact they have fallen for a scam, and the financial losses that come with it.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with attacking people at Victorious Festival

"We do not want anyone to fall victim to these scammers and we are taking steps to inform residents of courier fraud; so that they are aware of this type of contact and can avoid becoming a victim. If anyone receives a call of this nature, they should not engage with the caller and hang up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are wholly committed to investigating offences of this nature and will take steps to identify and bring those individuals responsible to justice.” Fraudulent calls can also involve people claiming to be a staff member from their local bank or an internet or phone provider.

They then ask people for financial details, to withdraw money from their bank, asked to buy high value goods or giving them access to their computer or phone.