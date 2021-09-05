Police officers were called to London Road in North End, Portsmouth, at 2.45pm today (September 5).

One witness said two ambulances were also there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PA

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called around 2.45pm to a report of a paramedic having been bitten in London Road, Portsmouth.

‘Officers attended and a 34-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker and common assault.’

It comes just a day after a 41-year-old man from Havant was arrested after assaulting a security guard in Lidl, in Leigh Park.

The man was then reported to have bitten a police officer and kicked and punched another after they arrived on the scene. It is alleged three further officers were kicked and spat on.

The South Central Ambulance Service has also been contacted for more information by The News.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron