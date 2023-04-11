Charlie Green, of Nutbourne Road, had spent the night of December 31, 2021, downing pints of beer before entering the home of Mahala and Michael Dyer, who were completely unknown to him.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Dyer had just got home from her shift as a taxi driver when her son and his friends came back to the house for a gathering. Green and a friend suddenly arrived, even though they were not invited. Prosecutor Giles Fletcher explained how Green made the other guests feel uncomfortable and when he was asked to leave he launched a vicious attack on Mr Dyer by pushing him, headbutting him and kicking him in the ribs when he was on the floor.

When Ms Dyer asked the menace to leave he punched her in the face, knocking her to the floor. The mother and son were left with cuts and bruises but the court heard the emotional impact of the incident has been far worse. She was so anxious about the bruising to her face she could not work, see her family or attend her fitness classes because she was too upset to explain what had happened.

Following the attack the family were subjected to a campaign of abuse on social media to the point where Ms Dyer could not complete a shift as a taxi driver because her children were so upset they needed her to come home.

Green, of previous good character, protested his innocence despite magistrates finding him guilty of two counts of assault by beating at a hearing in February.

District judge David Bolton said Green using his head and foot was considered as ‘weapons’ and ‘could have caused serious damage’. He added: ‘This assault has had an ongoing impact on both of the victims – their lives and their jobs.’

Green was given 15 weeks jail suspended for one year. He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay each victim £250. Green was ordered to pay court costs of £625.

An 18-month restraining order was given to Green who was told he faces five years in prison if breached.

