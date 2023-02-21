Officers executed the warrant today as part of a proactive operation by the force’s Counter Terrorism Command and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

A 19-year-old was detained for terrorism offences, with the Met Police investigation linked to Islamist terrorism. The force said: ‘The teenager was arrested at the address on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications (under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation linked to Islamist terrorism. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘He was detained under Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE), and is in custody at a London police station. A second address in Essex is also being searched as part of the same investigation.

‘The investigation is linked to Islamist terrorism. Enquiries continue. Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital to counter terrorism investigations.’

