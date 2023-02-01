Officers detained the 26-year-old male yesterday afternoon. They were conducting proactive patrols in the areas of Queen Street and Aylward Street, Portsea.

After searching the man, police inspected an address – finding substances and other paraphernalia. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight spokeswoman said: ‘The 26-year-old man was arrested on being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

The officers saw 'suspicious' activity in Queen Street and Aylward Street, Portsea. Picture: Google Street View.

‘He was found to be in possession of more than £300 in cash and suspected Class A drugs. A property connected with him was searched under Section 18 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and a further £300 in cash, suspected Class A drugs, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones were located.

‘The man has been released from police custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.’ Police are encouraging anyone who sees drug-related to report it.