Portsmouth man arrested for supplying Class A drugs after substances, cash and phones seized from house
POLICE have arrested a man on suspicion of supplying drugs in Portsmouth.
Officers detained the 26-year-old male yesterday afternoon. They were conducting proactive patrols in the areas of Queen Street and Aylward Street, Portsea.
After searching the man, police inspected an address – finding substances and other paraphernalia. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight spokeswoman said: ‘The 26-year-old man was arrested on being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.
‘He was found to be in possession of more than £300 in cash and suspected Class A drugs. A property connected with him was searched under Section 18 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and a further £300 in cash, suspected Class A drugs, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones were located.
‘The man has been released from police custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.’ Police are encouraging anyone who sees drug-related to report it.
People are advised to call 101, or make a report online.