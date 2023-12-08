Two police cars and a police attended an adress in Fratton this morning (December 8), during which a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officer was assaulted and threatened. The 31-year-old suspect remains in custody.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.52am today (8 December) to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Fratton Road. A man was located at the address. An officer was threatened and assaulted at the scene – no injuries were reported.