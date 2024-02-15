Two police cars were spotted near the Aldi supermarket in Kingston Crescent, North End, this afternoon as Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers dealt with the incident. The suspect remains in custody.

A force spokesperson said: "At 12:20pm this afternoon, we were called to reports that a woman in her 20s had been assaulted at an address on Kingston Crescent. A 27 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody."