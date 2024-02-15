Two men bailed after police carry out drugs raid at Gosport tower block flat with narcotics seized
Officers burst into a flat at the Blake Court tower block in South Street on February 8. The operation was carried out at roughly 11.50pm.
Gosport Police reported on Facebook that "a quantity of suspected Class C drugs" was seized at an address. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a number of bags and wraps were confiscated, along with some mobile phones.
Two men, aged 47 and 53, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs. The police spokesman added: "The two men arrested have been bailed with conditions until May 9 while enquiries continue."
The force said they encourage anyone to report drug-related activity to them. "You may not see a police deployment immediately, but please be reassured that we are working behind the scenes to build the bigger picture with every detail you provide, and these details will lead to action," Gosport Police said.
"There is a lot of vulnerability associated with the drugs trade, and it’s no secret that young people are often exploited and coerced into dealing drugs. If you know of a young person who has started behaving differently lately, going missing or becoming more withdrawn, associating with the wrong people, or has started wearing expensive clothes or jewellery then it’s possible they are being groomed and exploited."
Anyone who wishes to report drug related activity is advised to call 101, or submit a report online via the police website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.