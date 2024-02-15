Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers burst into a flat at the Blake Court tower block in South Street on February 8. The operation was carried out at roughly 11.50pm.

Gosport Police reported on Facebook that "a quantity of suspected Class C drugs" was seized at an address. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a number of bags and wraps were confiscated, along with some mobile phones.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men were arrested following a drugs raid at Black Court in South Street, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, aged 47 and 53, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs. The police spokesman added: "The two men arrested have been bailed with conditions until May 9 while enquiries continue."

The force said they encourage anyone to report drug-related activity to them. "You may not see a police deployment immediately, but please be reassured that we are working behind the scenes to build the bigger picture with every detail you provide, and these details will lead to action," Gosport Police said.

"There is a lot of vulnerability associated with the drugs trade, and it’s no secret that young people are often exploited and coerced into dealing drugs. If you know of a young person who has started behaving differently lately, going missing or becoming more withdrawn, associating with the wrong people, or has started wearing expensive clothes or jewellery then it’s possible they are being groomed and exploited."