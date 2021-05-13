Officers spotted a Ford Fiesta that was believed stolen as it drove eastbound on the M27 at 6.40pm on Thursday, May 6.

City residents took to social media to report more than seven police cars pursuing the vehicle as it travelled across the city.

Kings Terrace, in Southsea.

Following the pursuit by police, the vehicle was stopped by officers on Kings Terrace, Southsea, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable/traffic warden, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving/placing a vehicle carelessly/dangerously/ without due consideration.’

Enquiries are ongoing, and Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted for further information.

