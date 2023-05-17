Police detained a 43-year-old male from Portsmouth on suspicion of exposure yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he has now been bailed until August 16 amid further enquiries.

A woman in her 30s was flashed while walking her dog in the park off Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove on May 11 at roughly 9am. Another female in her 50s was the victim of an indecent exposure incident on April 3 in Racecourse Lane.

One woman was flashed in a park near Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove. Picture: Google Street View.

