Portsmouth man bailed after two women flashed including dog walker in a Paulsgrove park

A man has been bailed following his arrest in relation to two indecent exposure incidents.

By Freddie Webb
Published 17th May 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read

Police detained a 43-year-old male from Portsmouth on suspicion of exposure yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he has now been bailed until August 16 amid further enquiries.

A woman in her 30s was flashed while walking her dog in the park off Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove on May 11 at roughly 9am. Another female in her 50s was the victim of an indecent exposure incident on April 3 in Racecourse Lane.

One woman was flashed in a park near Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove. Picture: Google Street View.
