Police arrested a 27-year-old male on suspicion of sexual assault yesterday. As previously reported in The News, four 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman were ‘touched inappropriately’ inside Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Landport.

The incidents happened in the early hours of Easter Monday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested a man following a number of sexual assaults reported to us over the weekend in Portsmouth.

Five girls were sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub on Easter Monday. Pictured is Pryzm on 17th December 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We received reports from four 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman that they had been touched inappropriately inside Pryzm nightclub in the early hours of Monday, April 10. A 27-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.’