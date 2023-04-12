Portsmouth man bailed following arrest after five teenager sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub
A man has been placed on bail after five girls were sexually assaulted inside a nightclub.
Police arrested a 27-year-old male on suspicion of sexual assault yesterday. As previously reported in The News, four 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman were ‘touched inappropriately’ inside Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Landport.
The incidents happened in the early hours of Easter Monday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested a man following a number of sexual assaults reported to us over the weekend in Portsmouth.
‘We received reports from four 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman that they had been touched inappropriately inside Pryzm nightclub in the early hours of Monday, April 10. A 27-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.’
A police spokesman has confirmed the man ‘has been released on bail while we continue our enquiries.’ More information on how to report sexual assaults and rapes, and on the support available, can be found on the police website.