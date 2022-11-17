Portsmouth man charged after electric toothbrushes and Ted Baker gift set stolen from Boots in Fareham
A MAN has been charged after electric toothbrushes and cosmetics were swiped from a shop in Fareham.
James Durber, 38, has been charged with four shoplifting offences in November and October. The Boots store in Westbury Mall was targeted on several occasions.
Durber, of Portsmouth, has been charged with stealing a £90 electric toothbrush from the shop on October 17. He is also charged with stealing three electric toothbrushes and a hair trimmer on November 7, totalling £450.
He is also charged with a theft three days later, where a £90 Ted Baker set was reportedly taken. A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘James Durber, 38, from Portsmouth, has been charged with four counts of shoplifting following a number of reported thefts from a Boots store in Westbury Mall, Fareham.
‘Durber has been recalled to prison ahead of a court date at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on December 1.’