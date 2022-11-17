James Durber, 38, has been charged with four shoplifting offences in November and October. The Boots store in Westbury Mall was targeted on several occasions.

Durber, of Portsmouth, has been charged with stealing a £90 electric toothbrush from the shop on October 17. He is also charged with stealing three electric toothbrushes and a hair trimmer on November 7, totalling £450.

Fareham Shopping Centre - Westbury Mall. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190508-8531)

He is also charged with a theft three days later, where a £90 Ted Baker set was reportedly taken. A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘James Durber, 38, from Portsmouth, has been charged with four counts of shoplifting following a number of reported thefts from a Boots store in Westbury Mall, Fareham.