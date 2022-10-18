Sheib Miah, of St Mary’s Road, was charged with dealing Class A drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

It comes after the 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was allegedly seen by patrolling officers on October 14 with what was suspected to be a phone linked to drugs supply.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A search of a nearby property revealed drugs paraphernalia and several knives.

Miah was also charged with two counts of threats to kill in connection with a second incident on September 23 in Portsmouth.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday November 21.

