Portsmouth man charged by police over drug dealing, carrying a knife in public and making threats to kill

A MAN is set to appear before court after being charged by police over drug dealing, carrying a knife in public and making threats to kill.

By Steve Deeks
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 12:06pm

Sheib Miah, of St Mary’s Road, was charged with dealing Class A drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

It comes after the 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was allegedly seen by patrolling officers on October 14 with what was suspected to be a phone linked to drugs supply.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A search of a nearby property revealed drugs paraphernalia and several knives.

Miah was also charged with two counts of threats to kill in connection with a second incident on September 23 in Portsmouth.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday November 21.

A 21-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs and possession of a knife in a public place in connection with the incident.