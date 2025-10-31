A man from Portsmouth has been charged with conspiracy to import a Class A drug.

Patrick Tsang, 52, of Second Avenue, Cosham was arrested yesterday by the National Crime Agency (NCA) who are investigating a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the UK. The investigation began after Border Force spotted s suspicious boat off the coast of Newquay with a high speed 28-mile boat chase ensuing in September 2024.

230kg of high-purity cocaine, valued at £18.4 million, was discovered to have been ditched off of the boat into the sea. Seven people were subsequently arrested and jailed for a total of 130 years. Alongside Tsang’s arrest yesterday, properties in Cosham and Southsea were also searched.

An NCA spokesperson said: “National Crime Agency officers investigating a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the UK have charged a man they arrested on October 30.

“Patrick Tsang, 52 (07.12.72) of Second Avenue, Cosham, Portsmouth was taken into custody at a local police station following his arrest. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (October 31) charged with conspiracy to import a Class A drug.

“Searches at an address in Cosham and another in Southsea, Portsmouth, have concluded.”

Picture of the cocaine taken from the phone of Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca | NCA

Amongst the seven men already jailed were Peter Williams, 43, and Scott Johnston, 38, both of Havant, who received sentences of 16 years and nine months and 24 years respectively.

They were both on the boat in September 2024, alongside Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca of Barcelona, and were arrested when the chase ended on Gwyner Beach, Penzance (a video of the boat coming aground is embedded in this article).

A subsequent investigation by the NCA, which trawled through CCTV footage, call data and phone messages, led to four more people being arrested and subsequently jailed.