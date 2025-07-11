Portsmouth man charged for burglary, fraud, and theft from motor vehicle offences following incident in Botley
Toby Michael Glew, 30, of Milton Road, has been charged with burglary, theft from motor vehicle and two counts of fraud by false representation. The charges follow a number of incidents that took place in Botley in the early hours of Monday, July 7.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wigh Constabulary spokesperson said: “ A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth has been charged with burglary, theft from motor vehicle and two counts of fraud by false representation. Toby Michael Glew, of Milton Road, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, July 11).
“Glew was remanded in custody to next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, August 11.”