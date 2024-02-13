Portsmouth man charged with Class A drug offences including possession with intent to supply heroin
William David Andre, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with 10 offences including possession with intent to supply heroin and holding a person in slavery or servitude. The offences occurred in North End and Southsea. Andre was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 10 where he was further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, March 11.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "A 21 year-old man from Portsmouth has been charged with Class A drugs offences as part of three ongoing investigations in Portsmouth. He was arrested by Portsmouth’s Priority Crime Team on February 8 following enquiries into the supply of drugs in the Queens Road and Langstone Road areas in 2021 and Southsea in 2024."
The full list of charges can be found below:
- Being concerned in the supply of Heroin.
- Being concerned in the supply of Crack Cocaine.
- Two offences of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - Crack Cocaine.
- Two offences of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – Heroin
- Three offences of acquisition, use, or possession of criminal property.
- Holding a person in slavery or servitude.