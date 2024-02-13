Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William David Andre, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with 10 offences including possession with intent to supply heroin and holding a person in slavery or servitude. The offences occurred in North End and Southsea. Andre was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 10 where he was further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, March 11.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "A 21 year-old man from Portsmouth has been charged with Class A drugs offences as part of three ongoing investigations in Portsmouth. He was arrested by Portsmouth’s Priority Crime Team on February 8 following enquiries into the supply of drugs in the Queens Road and Langstone Road areas in 2021 and Southsea in 2024."

The full list of charges can be found below: