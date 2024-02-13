Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 52-year-old woman suffered reddening to her skin, blisters and she was forced to cut off most of her hair as the substance, which is not thought to be acid, made her hair matt. Two men aged 48 and 53, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. Police are calling for any witnesses to the event which happened on Saturday, February 10 between 9.30 and 10.30pm at The Golden Lion Pub, Basingstoke, to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "As the woman walked through the pub she had a substance thrown in her hair and on her back. The substance caused a burning sensation to her skin and for her hair to matt. Work is ongoing to establish what the substance is but it is not thought to be acid.

"There was a band playing in the pub at the time of the incident and it was very crowded. Were you there? The woman was wearing a leopard print top. Did you see her, or did you witness the incident? Did you take any photos or video footage while you were there? You may have caught the incident on your camera. The woman has been left extremely distressed by what happened to her."